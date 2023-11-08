Chinese Embassy Expresses Concern Over Treatment of Chinese Citizens in Russia

The Chinese embassy in Moscow has voiced its concern about the treatment of five Chinese citizens who were denied entry into Russia. The embassy criticized what it described as “brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia,” stating that it has seriously infringed upon the rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

According to the embassy’s statement posted on Chinese social media platform WeChat, the group of Chinese citizens faced extensive questioning for up to four hours when they attempted to enter Russia on July 29. Their tourist visas were canceled, and they were ultimately refused entry into the country.

The incident prompted the embassy to express its disappointment, emphasizing that it contradicts the overall friendly relations between China and Russia. The embassy called on the Russian side to investigate the cause of the incident, take appropriate measures to rectify the situation, and ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

China and Russia have enjoyed a close partnership, with Beijing pledging a “no-limits partnership” with Moscow just days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite this, China has not openly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion.

In related developments, representatives from the Chinese government are currently participating in Ukraine peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia. Over 40 countries are attending these talks, which notably exclude Russia.

While the incident involving the denial of entry to Chinese citizens highlights tensions in Sino-Russian relations, it remains to be seen how this will impact the overall partnership between the two countries. Both China and Russia continue to navigate geopolitical complexities and maintain their respective positions on key international issues.