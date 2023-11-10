Human Rights Activist Escapes China on a Jet Ski, Plotting for Years

A daring escape from a repressive regime, fueled by the desire for freedom and democracy. Kwon Pyong, a 35-year-old human rights activist critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meticulously planned his escape from China to South Korea on a jet ski. The journey involved navigating nearly 200 miles of treacherous waters, towing barrels of fuel to ensure a successful voyage.

According to Matt Ran, a Chinese-born engineer who connected with Kwon online, the details of the daring escape matched the plans Kwon had shared with him prior to 2020. Kwon, an aerospace engineering graduate from Iowa State University, had always been passionate about China’s democratization and dreamt of becoming a successful entrepreneur. But living under the autocracy and limited freedom of speech in China left him feeling depressed and determined to break free.

Kwon’s activism and outspokenness against the ruling Communist Party did not go unnoticed. In 2014, he participated in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, which became a thorn in the side of Chinese authorities. His subsequent tweet, featuring a photo of himself wearing a shirt labeling Xi Jinping as “Xitler,” further incited the ire of the government. Kwon faced serious charges of inciting subversion, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence.

After his release in March 2018, Kwon found himself under constant surveillance, unable to leave China. However, his unwavering determination led him to reach out to human rights activist Lee Dae-seon in 2019, expressing his desire to seek asylum in South Korea. Years of silence followed, until Kwon recently contacted Lee once again, revitalizing his plans for escape.

While the details of Kwon’s escape may seem reminiscent of a Hollywood blockbuster, they highlight the immense sacrifices individuals like him are willing to make for the pursuit of liberty. Kwon’s story not only sheds light on the injustices faced by those who dare to challenge authoritarian regimes but also serves as a testament to the human spirit’s unyielding yearning for freedom.