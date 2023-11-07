China’s Diplomatic Relations with North Korea Strengthened Ahead of Key Anniversary

China’s Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will lead a delegation to North Korea to participate in the upcoming celebration of the country’s founding day, according to state media KCNA. This visit highlights the strengthening diplomatic ties between China and North Korea, as the Chinese delegation was invited by the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The founding day celebration holds special significance this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the peninsula’s liberation from Japanese occupation. The presence of high-ranking Chinese officials at the event symbolizes the close relationship between the two countries.

This diplomatic gesture between China and North Korea comes amidst speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may soon visit Russia for discussions on a potential arms deal with President Vladimir Putin. The visit to Russia would be Kim’s first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, no official confirmation has been provided by either Russia or North Korean state media.

China’s involvement in North Korea’s affairs has been increasingly notable in recent times. In July, a Chinese delegation, led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, attended a military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. This visit marked the first time a Chinese delegation had visited North Korea since the start of the pandemic. The presence of Chinese and Russian officials, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Kim, signifies the importance of these alliances in North Korea’s international relationships.

With North Korea recently reopening its borders after a year-long closure due to the pandemic, this visit by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong further solidifies the deepening ties between China and North Korea. As the region continues to evolve, China’s diplomatic involvement in North Korea’s affairs is likely to play a significant role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of Northeast Asia.