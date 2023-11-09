China’s Defense Minister Visits Russia and Belarus in Display of Strategic Partnership

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu embarked on a six-day trip to Russia and Belarus, demonstrating China’s unwavering support for these nations that have faced isolation from the West following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the strategic partnership between China, Russia, and Belarus, as well as to discuss important issues related to international security.

During his visit, Li Shangfu will deliver a compelling address at the Moscow Conference on International Security and engage in bilateral discussions with defense leaders from Russia and other participating nations. The conference aims to explore various aspects of security within the context of a multipolar world order and foster constructive international cooperation.

This visit signifies the robust relationship between China and Russia, as well as China’s willingness to align its foreign policies with Russia’s, thereby challenging the dominance of the Western-led liberal-democratic world order. Despite potential economic and reputational costs, China and Russia continue to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership, exemplified by the joint statement issued by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping last year.

Following his stay in Russia, Li Shangfu will travel to Belarus, a close ally of Russia. Belarus played a crucial role in last year’s invasion, and it holds strategic significance for China’s defense interests. In Belarus, the Defense Minister will engage in meetings and discussions with state and military leaders, as well as visit military facilities to further enhance defense cooperation.

China maintains a stance of neutrality in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while criticizing the United States and its allies for provoking Russia. Despite this, China has maintained significant economic, diplomatic, and trade ties with Moscow, demonstrating its dedication to supporting Russia’s position on the international stage.

The visit by China’s Defense Minister signifies the deepening partnership between China, Russia, and Belarus, showcasing their shared commitment to challenging the Western-dominated world order and fostering mutual cooperation in various strategic domains.