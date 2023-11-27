The Mysterious Disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370: A Decade-long Quest for Answers

Beijing, China – It has been almost a decade since Jiang Hui’s world shattered when his mother vanished aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. Today, Jiang and the families of other passengers are still searching for closure and justice as they prepare to take legal action against the airline.

On Monday, a Chinese court will commence hearings for compensation claims filed by the families of MH370 passengers. These families argue that the tragedy not only took their loved ones, but also brought financial hardship into their lives. Jiang, one of the plaintiffs, shared his frustration at the lack of progress over the years, stating, “Almost 10 years on, the family members (who refused to accept settlement offers) did not receive any apology or a penny of compensation.”

Jiang’s lawsuit targets Malaysia Airlines, its insurer, Boeing, and the manufacturer of the plane’s engine. He believes these entities should be held accountable under Chinese law for the damage caused during transportation. His demands include compensation, a formal apology, the resumption of psychological assistance to family members, and the establishment of a fund for further search efforts.

Interestingly, Jiang is not alone in seeking justice. Approximately 40 Chinese families have brought similar lawsuits against the involved parties. The hearings are anticipated to last until December 5, and Jiang’s case will be heard on Friday.

These legal proceedings, however, raise questions about the enforcement power of the Chinese court over international companies such as Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, and Rolls-Royce. Similar cases filed in the United States on behalf of the victims’ families were dismissed, with the courts determining that the lawsuits should be handled by the Malaysian legal system. Nonetheless, the families remain determined to pursue their quest for truth and justice.

In Malaysia, some families chose to settle with Malaysia Airlines in exchange for compensation of 2.5 million yuan ($350,000). But about 40 families, including Jiang’s, refused to settle, believing that such agreements absolved the airline and the Malaysian government of responsibility. The number of families refusing settlements initially stood at 90, but it gradually decreased due to the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted not only the families seeking justice but also the Chinese economy as a whole. Lockdowns and stringent control measures have left many families struggling to make ends meet. Jiang emphasized, “On our long journey seeking the truth, many families fell into a tough livelihood or even survival situation.”

The search for MH370 has been a challenging one, plagued by inconclusive evidence and numerous theories. A 2018 report from Malaysian authorities failed to determine the real cause of the plane’s disappearance, suggesting that human interference or error were more likely explanations than technical malfunctions.

As the Chinese court begins to hear the grievances of the families affected by the MH370 tragedy, the world waits to see if justice will finally be served. For individuals like Jiang, the ultimate goal remains unchanged: to find answers and bring closure to the enduring mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

