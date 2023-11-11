Chinese County Encourages Young Couples to Get Married with Cash Incentives

In a bid to address the declining birth rate and address concerns about China’s aging population, authorities in a county in eastern China have introduced a new initiative to incentivize young couples to get married. Changshan county is offering a “reward” of 1,000 yuan ($137) to couples if the bride is aged 25 or younger.

The aim of this initiative, as stated by Changshan county’s official Wechat account, is to promote “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” for first marriages. In addition to the cash reward, the county is also providing various subsidies related to childcare, fertility, and education for couples who have children.

China has been grappling with a decline in its birth rate, resulting in its first population drop in six decades. As a response, authorities have been implementing measures to boost the birth rate and alleviate the impact of an aging society. These measures include financial incentives and improvements in childcare facilities.

According to government data released in June, the number of couples getting married in China hit a record low in 2022 at 6.8 million, the lowest since 1986. This decline in marriage rates has contributed to lower birth rates, particularly due to official policies that make it more difficult for single women to have children.

Gender discrimination and traditional societal expectations surrounding women’s roles in childcare have also played a significant role in discouraging women from having more children or not having any at all. Many women face high childcare costs and are forced to choose between their careers and starting a family.

Additionally, young Chinese cite low consumer confidence and concerns over the health of China’s economy as reasons for not wanting to get married and have children.

It remains to be seen how effective the cash incentives offered by Changshan county will be in encouraging young people to get married and have children. However, this initiative highlights the proactive approach taken by authorities to address the pressing issue of low birth rates and an aging population in China.

