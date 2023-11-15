Chinese Consumers Respond to Fukushima Water Release

Chinese consumers have taken a stand against Japan following the release of treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. In an unprecedented demonstration of state-supported nationalist outrage, customers are boycotting Japanese products ranging from high-end skincare creams to everyday household goods. This wave of opposition is occurring amid growing divisions between China and U.S.-allied countries in the region.

Over the weekend, lists of products to be boycotted spread widely online, leading customers to return Japanese-made cosmetics and goods. Some buyers even resorted to using handheld Geiger counters to test products for radioactivity, forcing manufacturers to label their products as “radiation-free.” The fear of contaminated waters affecting sea salt production has caused shortages in stores.

The Chinese government has a long history of mobilizing consumers and utilizing its massive market as a means of punishing countries for their actions. Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China’s leader, this approach has been aggressively amplified. Xi has tapped into nationalist sentiments and the fears of a dangerous world beyond China’s borders to consolidate his power.

While China had previously relied on both economic performance and nationalism to maintain the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party rule, the country’s economic challenges have necessitated a stronger focus on “anti-foreign” nationalist expressions. The slowing economy has spurred Xi to prioritize nationalist rhetoric to bolster his leadership.

China’s frustration with Japan has manifested in various forms, including a ban on Japanese seafood and nuisance calls to Japanese businesses and government departments. On social media platforms, Chinese users have vented their anger by berating Japanese individuals about the perceived dangers of releasing the water. These retaliatory actions were triggered by alleged Japanese calls to the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, as reported by the official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, the People’s Daily.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an extensive review and concluded that Japan’s plan for the release of water meets international safety standards and would have minimal radiological impact. However, this ruling has been widely dismissed in China, where state media has continued to stoke fear.

Although concerns regarding the release of treated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean have also been raised by environmental groups and residents in Japan and South Korea, the IAEA’s assessment has been accepted by those who believe the wastewater poses negligible risks.

In the midst of this controversy, the deteriorating relationship between China and Japan is another contributing factor to the wave of protests. China strongly opposes the defense and trade cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan. Fukushima is considered by many to be a sideshow to the larger geopolitical shifts happening in the region.

While China’s stance against Japan’s actions may find some support internationally, defending Japan or presenting the science behind the IAEA’s assessment is met with censorship and fierce attacks from nationalists. This signaling effect greatly influences public opinion, making it difficult to have a balanced discussion on the matter.

Chinese experts recognize these outbreaks of nationalism as a tool utilized by the Communist Party to strengthen its legitimacy. However, they also acknowledge the potential risks if this surge of emotion spirals out of control.

Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has embraced an assertive and aggressive nationalist stance in its public diplomacy and popular culture. This shift, often referred to as “wolf warrior” diplomacy, has been increasingly employed since 2018, even in disputes that do not revolve around core issues like sovereignty.

As the boycott of Japanese products continues, it remains to be seen how this state-sanctioned protest will impact China’s relationship with Japan and the broader geopolitical landscape in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are Chinese consumers boycotting Japanese products?

Chinese consumers are boycotting Japanese products in response to the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. They are expressing their anger and opposition to Japan’s actions by refusing to purchase Japanese goods.

2. What products are being boycotted?

Chinese consumers are boycotting a wide range of Japanese products, including high-end skincare creams and everyday household goods.

3. How are consumers verifying the safety of products?

Some consumers are using handheld Geiger counters to test products for radioactivity. This has led manufacturers to label their products as “radiation-free” to reassure customers.

4. What impact has this boycott had on Japanese businesses?

Japanese businesses have seen a decline in sales as Chinese consumers have returned Japanese-made cosmetics and goods. The boycott has forced manufacturers to adapt and declare their products as “radiation-free.”

5. Is there any scientific evidence to support the concerns about radiation from Fukushima?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted a comprehensive review and concluded that Japan’s plan for releasing the water meets international safety standards and would have minimal radiological impact. However, this reassurance has been widely dismissed in China.

Sources:

– [The Washington Post](https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/chinese-consumers-japan-fukushima-boycott/2021/08/07/3233b6b6-f65c-11eb-ba5d-55d3b5ffcbef_story.html)