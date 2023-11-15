Chinese City Launches Search for Escaped Crocodiles After Severe Flooding

In a recent development in Guangdong province, more than 70 crocodiles have reportedly escaped from a crocodile farm due to the overflow of a nearby lake caused by heavy deluges. Local authorities in Maoming have urged residents to stay indoors while they work tirelessly to locate and capture the reptiles.

According to the state-affiliated China National Radio (CNR), several government departments are involved in the search operation, however, the precise number of crocodiles still at large remains unknown. The CNR has stated that the situation is still under investigation.

Emergency forces have been deployed to assist in the search, utilizing sonar equipment to track down the escaped crocodiles. However, the operation has been hampered by the high water levels, making it challenging to locate the reptiles effectively.

Videos of the rescue efforts show responders in red uniforms navigating through flooded fields in rescue boats. Some captured crocodiles can be seen in images with their mouths and limbs tied together.

The crocodiles, which were being bred for their skin and meat, were housed in a farm near the lake that experienced the breach. There were reportedly 69 adult crocodiles and six younger ones on the premises. The affected area also included a “crocodile theme park,” according to CNR.

As the search continues, residents have been advised to remain indoors and exercise caution. The authorities are making every effort to ensure the safety of both the public and the escaped crocodiles.

