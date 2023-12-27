In a stunning turn of events, the realm of Chinese chess has been rocked by scandal and accusation, culminating in the dethroning of the reigning champion. The recently crowned “Xiangqi King,” 48-year-old Yan Chenglong, found himself stripped of his title after an ill-fated victory celebration concluded with an act of severe misconduct – defecating in a hotel bathtub.

Xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, has captivated players and enthusiasts throughout Asia for centuries. Yan Chenglong emerged triumphant from a national tournament, outplaying numerous formidable contenders to claim the coveted title. Yet, his moment of glory was abruptly shattered when the Chinese Xiangqi Association (CXA) announced his immediate removal from the throne. Not only was his prestigious title revoked, but his prize money was also confiscated.

The CXA cited Yan’s misconduct, accusing him of “disrupting public order” and displaying abhorrent character. Caught in a disgraceful act that tainted not only his personal reputation but the very essence of the competition, the once-celebrated Xiangqi King faced swift retribution. The association took the unprecedented step of addressing rumors that had spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, alleging Yan’s involvement in cheating during the tournament.

Whispers of deception centered around Yan’s supposed utilization of wireless transmitters embedded within anal beads. It was speculated that through rhythmic clenching and unclenching, Yan covertly communicated chessboard information to a concealed computer. This clandestine communication supposedly occurred through coded vibrations transmitted by the device. However, the CXA emphasized that, at present, there is no evidence to prove the veracity of these claims.

Nevertheless, Yan’s wild celebrations had already derailed his glorious moment. Fuelled by alcohol, his festivities spiraled out of control. The untamed revelry led Yan to commit an outrageous act that damaged hotel property, violated public order, and displayed a complete disregard for moral values. The association condemned his behavior, affirming that it had cast a negative shadow over the tournament and besmirched the esteemed reputation of Xiangqi.

While the exact amount of prize money forfeited remains undisclosed, it is common for Xiangqi tournaments to award winners substantial sums, often totaling tens of thousands of yuan. The CXA, just a week prior, had taken to social media to celebrate Yan’s victory alongside other exceptional players, lauding their exceptional skills and fervent gameplay. The subsequent fall from grace has left the association and the Xiangqi community reeling, searching for answers and reassurance amidst this chaotic controversy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

