A renowned chef from Sichuan, China, recently found himself embroiled in controversy after sharing a video showcasing the traditional dish of egg fried rice. This seemingly harmless act, however, has been perceived by some as a direct challenge to the Communist Party regime and a disrespectful gesture towards the memory of Mao Zedong’s eldest son.

The late military officer Mao Anying, tragically killed during the Korean War by a US bombing, has long been associated with rumors suggesting that he inadvertently revealed his position through the act of cooking egg fried rice. According to reports by the Guardian, this has created a taboo topic of discussion surrounding the dish. Particularly during the anniversary of Mao Anying’s death on November 25, 1950, any mention of egg fried rice is met with suspicion, although it has not yet been officially banned by censors.

Wang Yang, a highly popular chef with a vast following on Weibo and YouTube, came forward to offer his apologies. In his statement, Wang mentioned that he will not only refrain from making fried rice in the future but also cease sharing any videos related to the dish. The chef claimed that the video in question was uploaded by a member of his team without his knowledge.

While some internet users in China criticized Wang for his perceived disrespect, others expressed their support. A Weibo user defended the chef by asserting that there was nothing inherently wrong with egg fried rice. Instead, they suggested that the issue lies with the restrictive environment in which Wang finds himself. The user even went so far as to propose that chefs like Wang should explore opportunities abroad to freely pursue their passion for food.

Despite the controversy, it is crucial to remember that egg fried rice remains a beloved and cherished dish in Chinese cuisine. Its flavors and aromas have brought joy to countless dinner tables, both in China and around the world. Let us embrace the diversity of culinary expression while continuing to honor the memory of historical figures with the utmost respect.

