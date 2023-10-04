China’s Galactic Energy Conducts First Sea Launch

China’s commercial space company, Galactic Energy, successfully conducted its first sea launch, marking its ninth consecutive successful launch. The Ceres-1 solid rocket was launched from a transport erector launcher on a mobile sea platform off the coast of Haiyang, Shandong province. Onboard were four satellites for Guodian Gaoke, a commercial firm constructing its Tianqi low-Earth orbit narrow-band Internet of Things constellation.

The launch carried Tianqi satellites 21-24, with the aim of placing them in an 800-kilometer-altitude orbit. These satellites are equipped with chemical propulsion systems that allow for orbital maneuvers. Guodian Gaoke already has 21 satellites in orbit and plans to complete its 38-satellite constellation by 2024.

The Ceres-1 rocket, nicknamed “The Little Mermaid,” has specific specifications, including a diameter of 1.4 meters, a length of about 20 meters, a take-off mass of 33 tons, and a liquid propellant upper stage. It has the capability to deliver 400 kg to low Earth orbit or 300 kg to a 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbit. This launch marks the first time it reached an altitude of 800 kilometers.

The launch took place at China’s Eastern sea launch spaceport in Haiyang, using the mobile rocket launch barge DE FU 15002. This spaceport has supported previous launches of Long March 11 solid rockets and the Jielong-3 rocket. Another startup, Orienspace, is planning its first launch in December using the Haiyang spaceport.

In addition to solid rockets, there are plans to support liquid launchers at the Haiyang spaceport in the future. This expansion is part of China’s effort to alleviate the bottleneck in space access and provide greater launch flexibility and redundancy. It may also help reduce the risk of falling rocket debris associated with launches from inland spaceports.

Galactic Energy, founded by former employees of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, is increasing its launch rate. In addition to the Ceres-1 rocket, the company is preparing for the launch of its Pallas-1 kerosene-liquid oxygen launcher. The company aims to conduct the first test flight of Pallas-1 in the third quarter of next year and plans to achieve recovery of the first stage using landing legs by 2025.

The success of Galactic Energy and other Chinese commercial launch firms demonstrates the growth and complexity of China’s commercial space sector. So far in 2023, six firms have reached orbit, surpassing the total number of missions in 2022.