Egg fried rice, a classic dish loved for its light and tasty flavors, has deep cultural roots in Chinese cuisine. It has become a symbol of Chinese gastronomy around the world. However, in recent years, this simple stir-fry has garnered controversy and backlash from online nationalists in China, particularly during the months of October and November.

One of China’s renowned celebrity chefs, Wang Gang, was recently caught in the midst of this nationalist fervor after sharing a video tutorial on how to cook egg fried rice. The video, innocently intended to showcase the dish’s preparation, faced intense criticism, ultimately leading Wang Gang to issue a public apology. In it, he pledged to never cook egg fried rice again, in an effort to appease his detractors.

The backlash Wang faced stemmed from a sensitive historical event. November 25 marks the anniversary of the death of Mao Zedong’s eldest son, Mao Anying, who tragically lost his life in an American airstrike during the Korean War in 1950. For some Chinese nationalists, any mention of egg fried rice during this anniversary period or on Mao Anying’s birthday on October 24 is seen as disrespectful, insulting, and a deliberate act of mockery.

This controversy, however, inadvertently highlights the power of social media and the unintended consequences of nationalist sentiment. By attacking mentions of egg fried rice by famous chefs and online influencers, these nationalist users inadvertently draw even more attention to the dish, spreading its popularity further.

The disputed story involving Mao Anying and egg fried rice is an interesting part of this cultural phenomenon. According to a controversial account, Mao Anying, an officer in the People’s Liberation Army, is said to have defied orders to seek shelter during an air raid. Instead, he decided to prepare egg fried rice, which inadvertently exposed his location due to the smoke from the stove. Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed this version of events as a rumor.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has cracked down on any criticism or questioning of national heroes and the official narratives surrounding them. The country even introduced a law in 2018 that criminalizes the slander of national “heroes and martyrs,” with potential prison sentences of up to three years.

The controversy surrounding egg fried rice and Mao Anying has persisted despite official denials. Some corners of the Chinese internet have even embraced the story, celebrating November 25 as the “Egg Fried Rice Festival” or “Chinese Thanksgiving,” theorizing that if Mao Anying had survived the war, he may have inherited power from his father, turning China into a hereditary dictatorship akin to North Korea.

The cultural significance of egg fried rice in China cannot be underestimated. It represents the rich culinary traditions of the country and has become entwined with historical events and nationalist sentiment. While Wang Gang’s video may have inadvertently stirred controversy, it only serves to highlight the complex dynamics at play in Chinese society.

