The Chinese aircraft carrier, CNS Shandong (17), has recently embarked on its third deployment to the western Pacific this year. The carrier, operated by the People’s Liberation Army Navy, passed through the Bashi Channel and entered the Pacific Ocean, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. While the exact composition of the carrier formation remains undisclosed, the Taiwanese military confirmed that it is closely monitoring the movements of the Chinese carrier.

The deployment of CNS Shandong comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China. The U.S. has accused China of conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force bomber in international airspace above the South China Sea. The incident involved a Chinese J-11 fighter jet flying in an unsafe and unprofessional manner, dangerously close to the U.S. aircraft. This incident is just one example of a series of unsafe and provocative behaviors exhibited by Chinese military aircraft, as documented in the 2023 China Military Power Report.

Simultaneously, China has accused the U.S. of provocative actions in the South China Sea. The Chinese Ministry of National Defense released a video showing what they claim to be a U.S. destroyer engaging in close-in harassment of Chinese naval vessels near the Paracel Islands. The video alleges that the U.S. ship violated international maritime regulations and endangered the safety of personnel and ships from both sides.

This recent deployment of CNS Shandong underscores China’s growing military capabilities and its increasing assertiveness in the Pacific region. As China continues to modernize its naval forces, it seeks to challenge the presence and influence of the United States and its allies in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

