New Developments in the South China Sea: Chinese Navy Conducts Major Exercise

In a significant display of military power, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Shandong Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is currently operating in the Philippine Sea. This news has been confirmed by both Taiwan and Japan, who are closely monitoring the situation.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, a total of 35 PLA aircraft were detected, with 28 of them crossing the line between China and Taiwan and entering Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone. Additionally, they reported that the PLAN aircraft carrier Shandong had sailed into the western Pacific. This development has prompted Taiwan to deploy combat air patrol aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems in response.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ministry of Defense has reported that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. The missiles were launched from North Korea’s west coast and flew for considerable distances before landing outside of Japan’s economic exclusion zone. Japan lodged a formal protest against these launches through its embassy in Beijing.

Amidst these military activities, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia. This marks the first time that North Korea has conducted a missile launch while its leader was overseas. The exact purpose of their meeting was not explicitly stated, but Putin mentioned that they discussed possibilities for military cooperation.

The Chinese Shandong CSG consists of six ships, including the aircraft carrier CNS Shandong, destroyers, frigates, and a fleet oiler. The carrier has been conducting launches and recoveries of both fighter aircraft and helicopters. The presence of this carrier strike group signifies a significant show of force by the Chinese Navy in the region.

As of now, China’s Ministry of National Defense has not issued a statement or commented on the current deployment of the Shandong CSG. However, it is expected that more PLAN surface ships will join the CSG for drills in the near future.

These recent developments raise questions about the ongoing military tensions in the South China Sea and the potential implications for regional stability. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information emerges.

