Chinese Aircraft Carrier Returns to Western Pacific for Drills

The Chinese aircraft carrier, CNS Shandong (17), has returned to the western Pacific for drills, five months after its first deployment to the area. This development was confirmed by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, which stated that the Shandong was located 60 nautical miles southeast of Cape Eluanbi and had sailed east into the western Pacific to conduct air training. Additionally, several People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) aircraft were detected crossing into Taiwan’s southwest air-defense identification zone.

Although the release did not mention other accompanying ships, it is likely that the Shandong is joined by a fleet of PLAN ships, as was the case during its previous deployment. In April, the carrier set sail with a frigate and fleet oiler, which were later joined by other ships as they operated in the Philippine Sea. It is expected that the newly transited ships will link up with the carrier soon.

Simultaneously, Japan’s Ministry of Defense reported that three PLAN destroyers and two frigates were sighted sailing in an area northwest of Miyako Island, while three other destroyers were spotted sailing northeast of Taisho Island. These two groups then passed through the Miyako Strait to enter the Philippine Sea, with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force shadowing the PLAN ships.

The return of the Shandong and the significant presence of other PLAN vessels in the western Pacific highlights China’s continued assertiveness in the region. The drills conducted by the aircraft carrier and its accompanying ships serve as a reminder of China’s growing naval capabilities and its determination to safeguard its maritime interests.

This development brings into focus the ongoing strategic competition between China and other regional powers, especially Japan and Taiwan. It also raises concerns about potential incidents or clashes in the highly contested waters of the western Pacific. As tensions persist, countries in the region will need to continue monitoring and responding appropriately to any future movements by the Chinese aircraft carrier strike group.