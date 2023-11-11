A New Era Begins: Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong’s Strategic Return

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong recently made its way back to the South China Sea, marking a significant development in the region’s military landscape. This move comes as the Chinese Defence Minister, Li Shangfu, is facing an investigation for corruption, potentially indicating internal breakthroughs in China’s navy. The Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that the Shandong Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was accompanied by several other People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships during its return to the South China Sea.

The carrier conducted an impressive total of 60 launches and recoveries, showcasing the capability of its embarked air wing, which includes 40 J-15 fighters and 20 Z-18 helicopters. The Shandong was also shadowed by a destroyer from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), highlighting the heightened regional tensions.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported numerous PLA and PLAN ships operating around Taiwan, with some aircraft even crossing the median line between Taiwan and China or entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The PLA aircraft conducted drills with the Shandong CSG, adding to the concerns in the region.

This deployment is of particular interest because of the differing pattern compared to the carrier’s previous mission in April. Instead of spending 19 days in the Philippine Sea, this deployment lasted only five days, suggesting a potential shift in China’s strategic approach. It is unclear whether this change is related to the ongoing investigation into Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

The PLAN has been active in various sea lanes, transiting straits around Japan, including the Tsushima Strait and the Miyako Strait. The fleet has showcased its ability to rapidly surge ships, displaying its growing strength and reach in the region. These actions further underline China’s ambitions and its determination to establish itself as a dominant naval power.

As we witness the return of the Shandong and the recent developments in China’s military landscape, it is essential to closely monitor the situation and consider its implications for the region’s stability and security.

