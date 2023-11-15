Chinese Naval Exercises in Western Pacific Aim to Assert Dominance

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) – Recent military drills conducted by the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in the Western Pacific were not primarily aimed at Taiwan, but rather at showcasing China’s military capabilities to the United States, according to a Taiwanese defense expert.

Lin Yin-yu, an assistant professor at Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, explained that the drills were intended to test China’s Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) capabilities, which seek to prevent or deter foreign powers from interfering in a cross-strait conflict between China and Taiwan.

The timing of the Chinese drills coincided with a joint maritime exercise conducted by the U.S., South Korea, and Canada in the Yellow Sea, suggesting China’s desire to assert its dominance in the region.

The Chinese domestically-built aircraft carrier, Shandong, passed through the Bashi Channel, southeast of Cape Elunabi, Taiwan, before heading east into the Western Pacific for a long-range training session.

While the details of the Shandong drill were not made public by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Japan’s Minister of Defense confirmed that several rounds of drills involving warplanes and helicopters were held on the aircraft carrier.

Speculation arose around the possibility that the two-day exercises were cut short due to the reported disappearance of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. However, Lin dismissed this theory, highlighting that Li’s position mainly involves defense diplomacy and not combat missions. Lin further suggested that Li’s absence may indicate a high-level official reshuffle within the Chinese military.

The Shandong, commissioned into the PLA Navy in December 2019, is China’s second aircraft carrier and the first to be entirely built by its domestic shipbuilding industry. China’s third and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is expected to enter service next year after completing sea trials.

Taiwan’s defense experts have expressed concerns about the Shandong’s ability to conduct take-off and landing drills in the Pacific Ocean, as it poses a serious threat to eastern Taiwan. In response, retired Air Force Lieutenant General Chang Yen-ting emphasized the need for Taiwan to enhance its air defense capabilities and introduce additional runways in the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung to counter potential attacks from the PLA.

FAQ

What were the recent drills conducted by the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong?

The recent drills conducted by the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong were aimed at testing China’s Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) capabilities, which are designed to prevent or deter foreign powers from interfering in a cross-strait conflict between China and Taiwan.

Who was the target audience of the drills?

The drills were primarily aimed at showcasing China’s military capabilities to the United States, rather than Taiwan. The timing of the drills coincided with a joint maritime exercise conducted by the U.S., South Korea, and Canada in the Yellow Sea.

What is the significance of the Shandong aircraft carrier?

The Shandong is China’s second aircraft carrier, commissioned into the PLA Navy in December 2019. It is the first aircraft carrier to be entirely built by China’s domestic shipbuilding industry, symbolizing the country’s growing naval power.

What is the concern regarding the Shandong’s drills in the Pacific Ocean?

Taiwan’s defense experts are concerned about the Shandong’s ability to conduct take-off and landing drills in the Pacific Ocean, particularly in the eastern region of Taiwan. This poses a serious threat to Taiwan’s security, and there is a need to enhance air defense capabilities and introduce additional runways in the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung to counter potential attacks from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Sources:

– https://nytimes.com

– https://bbc.co.uk