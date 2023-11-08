China’s President Xi Jinping Skips G20 Summit in India Amidst Icy Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen to skip this year’s Group of 20 (G20) summit in India, possibly due to the chilly relations between China and India. This decision comes as a surprise, as Xi’s absence eliminates the possibility of an interaction with President Joe Biden and highlights the ongoing tensions between China and the United States.

Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the Sept. 9-10 gathering instead, according to a notice from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The frosty relations between China and India primarily stem from their disputed border, which has seen clashes and long-running standoffs in recent years. Additionally, friction has risen over trade and India’s growing strategic ties with the United States.

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, declined to answer why Xi would not be attending the summit, she emphasized China’s commitment to international economic cooperation and its active participation in relevant activities.

The absence of Xi and the potential implications for China-India relations cast a shadow on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum leader’s gathering in San Francisco, slated for November. China has demanded that the United States invite Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee to the forum, despite a U.S. visa ban over his involvement in suppressing the city’s pro-democracy movement.

Xi’s decision to skip the G20 summit comes at a time when he holds immense power within China and has taken an increasingly aggressive approach to territorial interests in the South China Sea and self-governing Taiwan. However, China faces challenges in terms of economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and complaints from foreign businesses about the investment and trading environment.

The absence of Xi and the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also skipping the summit, reflects the complex dynamics of global power relations. This highlights the need for transparent and sincere dialogue between nations to address pressing global economic and development challenges and promote sustainable growth.