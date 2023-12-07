Xi Jinping Urges EU to Foster Cooperation and Mutual Understanding

In a historic China-EU summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of collaboration and advised against the perception of rivalry or confrontation between China and Europe. Recognizing their differing political systems, President Xi emphasized the need for mutual understanding and trust. The summit, the first in-person meeting between China and the EU in four years, covered a range of topics including trade imbalances and technological cooperation.

During the discussions, President Xi expressed China’s willingness to establish the European Union as a key economic and trade partner. He also highlighted the potential for cooperation in the field of science and technology, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence. In order to advance the bilateral relationship, President Xi called on the EU to eliminate any interference that may hinder progress.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell participated in the summit and also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Premier Li emphasized China’s opposition to politicizing economic and trade issues, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the basic norms of market economies. He urged the EU to exercise prudence in implementing restrictive economic and trade policies and to keep trade and investment markets open.

The summit provided EU officials with a crucial opportunity to engage with top Chinese officials before the upcoming European Parliament election, which will result in changes within the bloc’s leadership. However, the EU-China relationship has faced challenges, as reflected by Italy’s recent decision to officially withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The EU has expressed concerns about what it perceives as imbalanced economic relations, particularly its significant trade deficit with China. Moreover, the EU has called for China’s support in ending the war in Ukraine and sought to address the export of European-made dual-use items to Russia by Chinese private companies.

While there are areas of contention, the EU and China have the potential to collaborate further on important global issues such as climate change and biodiversity. Strengthening cooperation in these areas could contribute to a more harmonious relationship between the two.

Overall, President Xi’s message of encouraging cooperation, understanding, and trust provides a new perspective on China-EU relations. By emphasizing the importance of eliminating confrontation and fostering mutual respect, there is an opportunity for both parties to develop a more balanced and prosperous partnership.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What was the focus of the China-EU summit?

The summit covered a range of topics including trade imbalances, technological cooperation, and addressing the war in Ukraine.

2. What did Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasize during the summit?

President Xi stressed the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding, advising against perceiving China and Europe as rivals or engaging in confrontation.

3. What were some of the concerns raised by the EU?

The EU expressed concerns about imbalanced economic relations, including a significant trade deficit with China, and the export of European-made dual-use items to Russia by Chinese private companies.

4. What areas of potential cooperation were highlighted during the summit?

Both sides acknowledged the potential for collaboration in science and technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. They also recognized the opportunity to work together on global issues such as climate change and biodiversity.

