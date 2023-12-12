New Horizons: Xi’s Historic Visit to Vietnam

China’s President Xi Jinping is embarking on a groundbreaking journey as he begins his two-day visit to Vietnam. This visit comes just three months after U.S. President Joe Biden made his own journey to Hanoi, highlighting the fierce competition between these global powers for influence in the Southeast Asian nation.

Xi’s trip to Vietnam holds great significance, as it marks his first visit to the country in six years. The planning for this historic event has been in the works for months, and officials even considered scheduling it to coincide with President Biden’s visit. Both China and Vietnam have shared a close economic relationship, but tensions have risen due to disputes over boundaries in the South China Sea, echoing a long history of conflicts between the two nations.

In an opinion piece published in the Vietnamese Communist party newspaper ahead of his visit, Xi emphasized that the future of Asia lies in the hands of Asians themselves. He called for a “community with a shared future” between China and Vietnam, stressing the strategic importance of this alliance. Additionally, he cautioned against the expansion of “hegemonism” in the world, without specifically naming the United States as the subject of his warning.

The delay in Xi’s visit can be attributed to extensive negotiations surrounding the phrase “shared future,” which Beijing intends to use to describe the relationship between the two countries. Officials and diplomats from both sides had to carefully navigate this sensitive term to ensure mutual understanding and agreement.

During this historic visit, it is expected that an array of “dozens of cooperation documents” will be signed, potentially elevating China-Vietnam ties above those with the United States. These agreements may include Chinese investments to upgrade railway systems between the two nations, possibly involving grants and loans. The goal is to strengthen transportation links, enabling Vietnam to increase its exports to China, particularly agricultural products. Simultaneously, China aims to integrate its northern supply chain networks with Vietnam’s southern regions.

Interestingly, Chinese companies have expedited the relocation of some operations to Vietnam this year, driven by various factors such as proximity to Western clients, reduced risks from U.S.-China trade tensions, and decreased exposure to China’s weakening economy. A more robust rail network would facilitate the import of components from China for assembly in Vietnam, effectively expanding China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

In his op-ed, Xi stressed the importance of accelerated cooperation in infrastructure development. China has expressed its desire to include Vietnam in its Digital Silk Road, potentially involving investments in undersea optical fiber cables, the 5G network, and other telecommunications infrastructure. However, due to prevailing anti-Chinese sentiment in Vietnam, the government must carefully balance its relationship with Beijing to avoid provoking public resistance.

Xi’s visit also highlights the need for collaboration in security, connectivity, green energy, and critical minerals, specifically referring to rare earths. China, as the world’s leading refiner of rare earths, and Vietnam, with the second-largest estimated reserves, have an opportunity to leverage their resources and expertise for mutual benefit.

As President Xi Jinping immerses himself in this historic visit to Vietnam, the world eagerly awaits the outcomes and potential breakthroughs that may shape the future of these two nations and their influence in the region.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Xi’s visit to Vietnam?

Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam aims to strengthen ties between China and Vietnam, particularly on economic cooperation and infrastructure development. This visit comes after U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Hanoi, highlighting the competition for influence in the Southeast Asian nation.

What are the key areas of cooperation between China and Vietnam?

The key areas of cooperation between China and Vietnam include upgrading rail links, boosting transport networks, collaborating on digital infrastructure projects, and exploring joint efforts in security, connectivity, green energy, and critical minerals.

What is China’s Belt and Road Initiative?

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a massive infrastructure and development project aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting trade between China and countries along its envisioned land and maritime routes. It encompasses various sectors, including transportation, energy, and telecommunications.

What are rare earths?

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements that are vital for the production of high-tech products such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies. China is the world’s leading refiner of rare earths, while Vietnam possesses the second-largest estimated reserves.

