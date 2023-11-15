China’s Xi Jinping Faces Unprecedented Challenges Ahead of Biden Summit

<!–

China’s President Xi Jinping, hailed as one of the country’s strongest leaders in decades, finds himself in a vulnerable position as he prepares to meet with President Biden. The upcoming meeting, scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, offers Xi an important opportunity to demonstrate his leadership and effectively manage China’s crucial relationship with the United States. However, Xi is confronted with numerous challenges that could impact his approach to the meeting and the future cooperation between the two nations.

Xi’s position as the leader of China may not be in question, with his recent securing of a third term and appointments of loyalists to key positions within the party. However, he faces a series of challenges that could undermine his authority. The public’s discontent and protests against his unpopular “zero covid” policy have posed a significant setback to his leadership. The resulting U-turn and the handling of the pandemic have raised questions about Xi’s ability to effectively manage crises.

Furthermore, China’s economic recovery from the pandemic has not met expectations, leading to declining confidence in the Chinese economy. Issues such as the property crisis, rising youth unemployment, and government regulations on private industries have fueled concerns among foreign investors and businesses. This has resulted in a decrease in foreign investment, business confidence, and an increase in capital outflows.

In addition to domestic challenges, Xi faces a deteriorating external environment. Tensions between China and the United States have escalated over the past year, with economic confrontations and the risk of military conflicts. President Biden’s commitment to defending allies in the South China Sea and the possibility of increased military maneuvers around Taiwan further complicate the situation. The overall environment poses a threat to Xi’s leadership and raises questions about his control over international actions, such as the recent high-altitude surveillance balloon incident.

The combination of these challenges has put Xi’s third term as the head of the party and the military in a precarious position. Policy failures and difficulties have characterized this term, leading to concerns about his leadership abilities. Xi’s unexplained absences from international events have fueled speculations about his internal struggles and possible disagreements within the Chinese Communist Party.

Despite these challenges, Xi is eager to improve ties with the United States, as it would provide him with more space to address domestic issues. Beijing has shown willingness to engage with the United States, reciprocating the visits by U.S. officials. Cooperation between the two nations could alleviate tensions and allow Xi to focus on internal matters.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main challenges faced by China’s President Xi Jinping?

A: President Xi Jinping faces challenges such as public discontent, declining confidence in the Chinese economy, foreign investment concerns, increased government regulation, and tensions with the United States.

Q: How do these challenges affect Xi’s leadership?

A: These challenges undermine Xi’s authority, raise questions about his crisis management skills, and pose risks to his control over international actions. They also fuel speculations about internal struggles within the Chinese Communist Party.

Q: What is Xi Jinping’s objective in improving ties with the United States?

A: Xi seeks to enhance cooperation with the United States as it would create more space for him to address domestic issues and alleviate tensions between the two countries. It would also provide a platform for Xi to showcase his leadership abilities on the world stage.