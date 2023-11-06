China’s President Xi Jinping Skips G20 Summit to Focus on Domestic Challenges

President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the upcoming G20 summit in India has raised speculation about his motivations. While some initially believed it was to avoid losing face, a deeper examination reveals that Xi’s absence is likely driven by an urgent need to address pressing domestic challenges in China.

China is currently facing a range of issues that require the leader’s attention. The economy is experiencing a downturn not seen since the “reform and opening-up” era of the late 1970s, with the real estate sector in disarray and rising youth unemployment. Additionally, recent purges in the military and the removal of the Foreign Minister have added to the turmoil within the country.

Amid these challenges, retired party elders, including influential figures such as Zeng Qinghong, have expressed concerns about the potential loss of public support and the threat it poses to the ruling party. These elders recently conveyed their consensus to the current leaders, including Xi, during a face-to-face meeting.

Xi’s frustration with the criticism from the party elders has led him to express his grievances to his close aides. He has pointed fingers at his three predecessors, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao, blaming them for unresolved issues that he believes he has spent the last decade tackling.

Premier Li, who is responsible for China’s economy, is also facing significant headwinds. With deteriorating relations with the outside world and a sluggish trade environment, addressing these concerns has become a priority.

Considering these factors, it becomes clear that President Xi’s decision to skip the G20 summit is not simply about avoiding losing face. Instead, it reflects a strategic move to focus on addressing the pressing domestic challenges faced by China. Premier Li, as the key figure responsible for the economy, may attend in Xi’s place to address the country’s economic concerns in a global forum.

While this absence may raise questions and speculation, it underscores the gravity of the challenges China faces and the need for focused attention and decisive action from its leaders.