China’s Xi Jinping Implements Major Changes in Nuclear Missile Command Amid Alleged Corruption Probe

Chinese President Xi Jinping has initiated significant reforms within his military command, including the removal of two top generals responsible for overseeing the country’s nuclear arsenal. These actions were prompted by an ongoing corruption investigation.

The Central Military Commission’s anti-corruption unit launched investigations into the commander of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, Li Yuchao, as well as his former deputies. The Rocket Force, established in 2016, is responsible for operating China’s formidable collection of short-, medium-, and long-range missiles, including those capable of delivering nuclear weapons. It maintains numerous bases near the Taiwan Strait.

As part of the investigation, President Xi has replaced Li and his deputies Zhang Zhenzhong and Liu Guangbin with former Navy deputy commander Wang Houbin. Additionally, Xu Xisheng, formerly of the Southern Theatre Command, has been appointed as the new political commissar of the Rocket Force.

While the arrests of Li and his deputies have been rumored, no official confirmation has been made. An unnamed source reported that the accused officers had engaged in immoral behavior, taking advantage of their positions to profit personally. This corruption probe is seen as an effort by President Xi to secure the loyalty of the People’s Liberation Army and his political party.

Speculation suggests that the investigation of the Rocket Force command may have been triggered by suspiciously precise knowledge of the force’s structure, prompting a closer examination of its leadership. In a separate development, the Chinese military’s procurement office recently requested information on potential corruption in contracts dating back to 2017.

President Xi announced the new appointments of Wang Houbin and Xu Xisheng during a ceremony at the Central Military Commission’s headquarters in Beijing. The timing coincided with the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army on August 1.

These military command changes follow the replacement of China’s foreign minister Qin Gang with his predecessor Wang Yi. Qin had been absent from public commitments for several weeks, citing unspecified health issues. The United States has responded to Wang Yi’s reappointment with a renewed invitation for a formal visit to Washington.

As President Xi Jinping continues to implement reforms and tackle corruption within China’s military and political spheres, the international community will closely observe the impact and implications of these changes.

