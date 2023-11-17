China Commits to Promoting Foreign Investment with New Initiatives

China’s President Xi Jinping has announced a series of measures aimed at attracting and retaining foreign investors in the country. This pledge comes as China strives to restore the confidence of foreign businesses that has been shaken by the ongoing pandemic.

In his remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, President Xi emphasized China’s unwavering commitment to creating a market-oriented, law-based, and world-class business environment. He also assured foreign investors that China’s policy of providing equal and quality services to them would remain unchanged.

To address the concerns and barriers faced by foreign companies, President Xi announced the implementation of “heart-warming” measures. These include improving policies related to the entry and retention of foreign nationals in China, as well as removing obstacles in financial, medical, e-payment, and other services.

Furthermore, President Xi pledged to enhance the protection of foreign investors’ rights and interests. Efforts will be made to shorten the negative list on foreign investment, ensuring equal treatment for foreign investors. Intellectual property rights protection will also be strengthened to create a more equitable market competition environment.

These initiatives are part of China’s broader goals of stabilizing the expectations and confidence of foreign investors, actively utilizing foreign capital, and establishing a new development paradigm. The Ministry of Commerce, in its statement, emphasized the importance of fostering a fair market competition environment for foreign-funded companies.

Foreign direct investment in China has faced challenges recently, with the third quarter of this year marking the first quarterly deficit since 1998. To address these concerns, the Ministry of Commerce has been examining potential discriminatory restrictions against foreign-funded enterprises.

