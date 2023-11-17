Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in the US for Bilateral Talks with Joe Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping has landed in the United States for an important visit, marking his first since 2017. This trip comes after US President Joe Biden expressed his aim to restore normal communication channels with Beijing, including military-to-military contacts. The leaders are scheduled to meet near San Francisco on Wednesday before attending the annual summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The face-to-face meeting between Xi and Biden follows months of high-level discussions aimed at laying the foundation for these talks. Both countries have faced increased tensions regarding various issues such as trade, human rights, and the pandemic. However, ahead of his departure, Biden emphasized his goal of improving the bilateral relationship rather than seeking a complete decoupling from China.

Xi and Biden hope to establish a normal course of correspondence, ensuring that the two leaders can communicate effectively during times of crisis. They also seek to maintain contact between their militaries. Xi greeted US officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, upon his arrival.

Interestingly, while China has been relatively reserved in terms of their expectations for the summit, analysts believe that the mere occurrence of the meeting holds great significance. Alicia Garcia Herrero of investment banking group Natixis highlighted the importance of the event, suggesting that the outcomes may be shallow but the meeting itself carries weight.

Protests are anticipated during Xi’s visit, with both pro-China and anti-China demonstrators expected to gather near the summit venue. Human rights groups will likely voice their concerns over Xi’s policies in Tibet, Hong Kong, and toward the Uyghur Muslim minority. However, authorities have intervened to maintain calm during minor scuffles between opposing groups.

While economic matters, including the regulation of fentanyl production, are expected to be major topics of discussion, geopolitical tensions between the two countries will likely take center stage. White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby announced that Biden and Xi will address the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration has expressed its willingness to confront China on issues where they do not see eye to eye. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressing APEC ministers, reiterated the US stance of advocating for a region that values free trade, the lawful flow of goods and people, and the ability for economies to pursue their own paths. This rhetoric echoes previous US accusations of Chinese aggression and attempts to undermine the rules-based international order.

As the summit unfolds, the world awaits the outcomes of these crucial talks between two global powers.