Despite international criticisms and allegations of human rights abuses, the Chinese government under President Xi Jinping continues to emphasize the importance of its hardline approach towards the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. In a recent speech delivered in Urumqi, Xi reiterated the need for social stability and emphasized counterterrorism measures as well as the “Sinocizing” of Islam in the region.

The policies concerning Xinjiang have been a subject of international scrutiny, with a U.N. human rights report suggesting that China may have committed crimes against humanity. The United States and some European countries have also imposed sanctions on Xinjiang officials, while labeling the situation as a genocide.

Despite these criticisms, Xi made it clear that he stands by the Xinjiang policy. He called for a combination of anti-terrorism and anti-secessionist efforts with regularized stability maintenance to address illegal religious activities. The Sinofication of Islam, according to Xi, is a crucial element in effectively managing such activities.

Xi further mentioned that Uyghurs will continue to be taught the standard Chinese language and will be encouraged to seek employment opportunities outside of the region. While activists argue that these policies aim to dilute the Uyghur ethnic identity, the Chinese government asserts that economic development is the key to ensuring social stability.

State media CCTV reported that Xi also emphasized the necessity for positive propaganda to present an open and confident image of Xinjiang. He called for targeted efforts to counter any inaccurate or negative coverage.

While the international community continues to scrutinize China’s policies in Xinjiang, President Xi Jinping remains firm in his stance, emphasizing the need for stability and security. The contentious issue of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang continues to be a major point of debate and disagreement between China and other nations.