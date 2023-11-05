Chinese President Xi Jinping Affirms Commitment to Countering Extremism in Xinjiang

In a recent address in Urumqi, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his support for the hardline approach in dealing with the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, despite facing international criticism. While acknowledging the concerns raised by the global community, Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining social stability in the region and implementing counterterrorism measures.

Xi highlighted the need to continue “Sinocizing” Islam, the primary religion of the Uyghurs, in order to effectively address illegal religious activities. This involves teaching Uyghurs the standard Chinese language and facilitating their employment opportunities beyond Xinjiang. Beijing argues that these actions promote economic development and ensure social stability, while activists claim they aim to erode the Uyghur ethnic identity.

The Xinjiang policies implemented by China have faced increasing scrutiny, resulting in calls for accountability. A United Nations human rights report even suggested the possibility of crimes against humanity. The United States and Europe have responded by imposing sanctions on certain Xinjiang officials and labeling the situation as genocide.

In his speech, Xi acknowledged the Xinjiang policy and emphasized the necessity of combining anti-terrorism efforts with legal and regular stability maintenance measures. He called for greater positive propaganda to project an open and confident image of Xinjiang, countering inaccurate and negative media portrayals.

Despite the international concerns surrounding China’s policies in Xinjiang, President Xi Jinping’s reaffirmation of the hardline approach indicates that China views these measures as essential for combating extremism and ensuring social order in the region. The persistence of these policies reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to its domestic security goals and its determination to address what it perceives as threats to stability.