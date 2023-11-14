China Urges West to Lift Sanctions on Syria, Expands Influence in Middle East

In a significant diplomatic move, China’s President Xi Jinping has called on Western nations to lift sanctions against war-ravaged Syria. This came during a rare meeting between President Xi and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad in Hangzhou, China. The meeting not only bolstered Assad’s efforts to regain global recognition but also allowed China to further its strategic interests in the Middle East, where it has already developed alignments with regional powers like Iran and Saudi Arabia.

China has long opposed external interference in Syria’s internal affairs and is urging relevant countries to end what it deems as illegal unilateral sanctions against the Syrian regime. As a show of support, President Xi pledged China’s assistance in the reconstruction of Syria’s war-torn economy and in countering domestic unrest. The meeting solidified China’s commitment to Syria by upgrading their bilateral ties to a “strategic partnership,” signifying increased coordination on regional and international matters, including military cooperation.

The Western sanctions on Syria have been progressively tightened since the onset of the civil war in 2011. These sanctions have severely affected Syria’s ability to attract foreign investment and revive its infrastructure and industry. However, analysts are cautious about the immediate return of Chinese firms to Syria due to potential entanglements with US sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act in 2020, which target individuals and entities engaged in transactions with the Syrian government. Additionally, Chinese investors will need to consider Syria’s volatile security situation and fragile financial condition.

China’s diplomatic engagement with the Middle East has grown significantly in recent years. In March, China played a crucial role in brokering a surprise deal between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, ending their longstanding seven-year diplomatic rift. With its flagship initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to develop infrastructure along the ancient Silk Road, and its emphasis on global security, China aims to foster peaceful relations and economic development in the region. By supporting Syria’s efforts to improve relations with other Arab countries, China reinforces its message of being a useful mediator from a distance, much like it did with the Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement deal.

As China expands its influence in the Middle East, questions arise about its motivations and long-term objectives. How will the lifting of sanctions impact the Syrian people and the country’s economic recovery? Can China effectively navigate the complex political landscape of the region? These are just a few of the questions that will shape the evolving dynamics between China, the West, and Syria in the coming years.

