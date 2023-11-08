Xi Jinping Advocates for Long-Term Goals to Overcome Economic Slump

Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivered a speech emphasizing the need for patience and the pursuit of long-term goals to overcome the deepening economic slump in China. While Western countries face increasing struggles due to their materialism and spiritual poverty, Xi called on China to focus on improving education, healthcare, and food supplies for its 1.4 billion people, rather than solely pursuing short-term material wealth.

Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, has been working to restore the ruling party’s role as an economic and social leader since taking power in 2012. In his speech, he stressed the importance of building a socialist ideology with strong cohesion and called for the regulation of capital to address China’s wealth gap. However, he did not introduce any new initiatives towards achieving these goals.

The economic slump in China has become more evident as data showed a further weakening of consumer and factory activity in July. Despite promises from the government to support struggling entrepreneurs, economic growth has significantly declined. Unemployment among young people has also spiked, reaching a record 21.3% among urban workers aged 16 to 24. These challenges have prompted Xi to urge for patience and steady progress.

Additionally, Xi’s tightened control over business and society has come at a cost. Successful Chinese companies are now under pressure to divert their funds into political initiatives, leading to concerns about the impact on their financial performance. The government’s crackdowns on tech industries through data security and anti-monopoly measures have already caused billions of dollars of stock market value to be wiped out.

Xi’s call for “common prosperity” echoes a party slogan from the 1950s that he has revived. By narrowing China’s wealth gap and regulating the healthy development of capital, he aims to distinguish Chinese-style modernization from Western modernization, which he believes prioritizes the maximization of capital interests rather than serving the vast majority of people.

In conclusion, Xi’s speech underscores the importance of long-term goals and patience in overcoming China’s economic challenges. By focusing on improving key areas such as education, healthcare, and food supplies, Xi aims to address the deepening economic slump and achieve “common prosperity” for all Chinese citizens.