China and Russia Strengthen Ties Amidst Potential Summit

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, embarked on a visit to Russia this week, setting the stage for enhanced political cooperation between the two nations. The visit is particularly significant as it precedes a possible landmark meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing next month.

During his four-day trip, Wang Yi is scheduled to engage in annual security discussions with Russia’s Security Council Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev. The talks will cover a wide range of topics, including high-level contacts between the two countries. Wang will also hold meetings with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, where various bilateral issues will be addressed.

The primary objective of Wang’s visit is to prepare for Putin’s upcoming visit to Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum. This invitation was extended by President Xi Jinping during his notable trip to Moscow earlier this year. While Putin had previously attended the first two Belt and Road Forums in 2017 and 2019, he has refrained from international travel following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This warrant alleges that Putin had illegally deported Ukrainian children. Notably, China, being a non-party to the ICC, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court.

In addition to discussing the logistics of the upcoming summit, Wang’s visit will facilitate comprehensive exchanges of views on pressing international matters, including the situation in Ukraine. The ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has indicated that there will be extensive discussions on this topic.

Wang’s visit to Russia comes after his constructive talks with White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, during his visit to Malta. These discussions are part of a series of high-level meetings between Chinese and U.S. officials, with the aim of establishing a solid foundation for a potential meeting between President Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden later this year.

As China and Russia deepen their political trust through these diplomatic activities, it underscores the growing significance of their bilateral relationship. By addressing mutual concerns and fostering cooperation, both nations aim to create a more stable and harmonious geopolitical environment.

FAQ

What is the Belt and Road Forum?

The Belt and Road Forum is a major international summit initiated by China that aims to enhance economic and political connectivity between countries along the ancient Silk Road routes.

What is the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

The International Criminal Court is an intergovernmental organization and tribunal that investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.

