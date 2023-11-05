China’s Role in Resolving Food Crisis After Russia’s Exit from Agriculture Deal

The recent exit of Russia from a crucial U.N.-backed agriculture deal has created a domino effect, leading to a mounting food crisis that has caught the attention of Western allies. As the world’s second-largest economy and one of Moscow’s strategic allies, China has emerged as a key player in resolving this crisis.

Under the landmark agreement known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, China became the top recipient of Ukrainian agricultural products. Chinese ports have welcomed a staggering 8 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain, accounting for the lion’s share of the trade. However, with Russia’s sudden withdrawal from the agreement, tensions have risen, and Beijing now faces the pressures of potential food price inflation.

While some experts believe that China may have stockpiled a small reserve of Ukrainian grain, concerns about long-term food price inflation persist. The collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is expected to have significant implications for China’s food security, considering its heavy reliance on Ukrainian grain imports.

Recognizing the severity of the crisis, the United States, along with its Western allies, is turning to China for assistance. The Biden administration, in its role as the head of the United Nations Security Council, has pledged to prioritize resolving the global food crisis caused, in part, by the collapse of the agriculture deal. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasized the importance of food security as a national security issue, highlighting Russia’s attempts to disrupt the world’s bread basket and deprive it of Ukraine’s grains.

As discussions unfold, it is clear that China’s role in finding a resolution to the crisis cannot be overstated. With its economic influence and substantial grain imports, China has the potential to make a significant impact on stabilizing food prices and ensuring global food security. The cooperation and involvement of all relevant stakeholders, including China, are crucial in charting a path forward that addresses the growing food crisis and mitigates the adverse effects of Russia’s abrupt exit from the agriculture deal.