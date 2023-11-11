China’s Genetic Data: The Potential and the Pitfalls

China has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the race to advance the biosciences, investing billions of dollars into becoming a global force in genetics. With a population of 1.4 billion people, China is sitting on a goldmine of genetic data that experts believe holds the potential for better cancer treatments, increased longevity, groundbreaking medicines, and vaccines.

To better assert control over these valuable resources, the Chinese government has launched a “national genetic survey” aimed at collecting information and exercising more oversight over existing biobanks and research centers across the country. In addition, China has tightened restrictions on foreign access to this data, in contrast to Western nations that have pledged to share information for global collaboration.

While this move by China may safeguard its genetic potential, experts argue that it could hinder international research cooperation and potentially backfire on China itself. Joy Y. Zhang, director of the Centre for Global Science and Epistemic Justice, warns that China needs international collaboration to fully unlock the economic potential of its genetic resources. The government’s desire for control over this area may restrict the ability to mine its genetic goldmine effectively.

The significance of genetics goes far beyond healthcare and the economy. The genetic building blocks that make up our bodies hold the key to national defense, biosafety, and better understanding birth defects and the factors influencing longevity. China, facing a demographic crisis with its declining birth rate and aging workforce, recognizes the importance of genetic material in addressing these challenges.

China’s genetics offer a strategic resource and treasure trove due to its massive population and healthy, long-lived populations. However, it is worth noting that each country’s genetic population holds unique value in its own way.

This focus on genetics has led to the emergence of new research centers and the growth of biopharma companies in China. The government has identified biotechnology as a strategic emerging industry in its latest five-year policy plan, further supporting the development of the biosciences sector. As a result, China has amassed the largest genomic holdings in the world, according to experts.

Access to genetic data, both from China and other parts of the world, gives the country an advantage in studying diseases, developing pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and advancing biological research. This advantage has raised concerns in the United States, which views China as a competitor in technology, regional influence, military power, and economic strength. Reports suggest that the US risks losing its competitive edge to China in the field of genetics.

However, while China has made significant strides, it still faces challenges. The existing databases in China are scattered and disorganized, posing difficulties in sharing data even within the country. Recognizing this, the government is now taking steps to address this issue with the implementation of the national genetic survey.

In conclusion, China’s genetic data represents a significant opportunity for scientific advancements and economic growth. However, it also presents challenges in terms of international collaboration and the organization of existing data. As China navigates its path towards exploiting its genetic goldmine, it must find a balance between control and collaboration to fully realize the potential of its genetic resources.

