The Untold Reality of Youth Unemployment in China

China’s post-COVID recovery has been slower than expected, and amidst its economic challenges, one major concern stands out—the skyrocketing youth unemployment rate. While official statistics reveal a record high of 21.3% unemployment for Chinese aged 16 to 24 in June, the true situation may be even more dire. Peking University economics professor Zhang Dandan suggests that the actual unemployment rate could be as high as 46.5%, far exceeding the official figures.

Zhang points out a significant discrepancy in the way China calculates unemployment. Unlike the U.S., which includes those available for work in its calculations, China only considers individuals actively seeking employment. This means that there are approximately 16 million young Chinese workers who have chosen to withdraw themselves from the labor market, a phenomenon known as “lying flat,” thereby avoiding inclusion in the official unemployment statistics.

Affected by societal pressures and the intensity of the work culture, the Chinese youth have resorted to “lying flat” as a form of passive resistance. By embracing minimalism and doing the bare minimum, they reject the relentless pursuit of overwork. However, this new trend has created an alarming surge in the youth unemployment rate, prompting some parents to pay their adult children to revert to a carefree lifestyle as “full-time children.” Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party advocate for educated youth to take on blue-collar jobs they may deem themselves overqualified for, urging them to “actively seek hardship.”

Recognizing the severity of the issue, the Chinese government introduced a 15-point plan in May to address youth unemployment. The plan includes initiatives such as increased support for worker retraining and the creation of new government jobs. Additionally, the Ministry of Education has taken a tough stance on universities, warning that majors with consistently low employment rates below 60% could face cancellation. However, this approach has inadvertently resulted in unintended consequences.

To meet the government’s employment targets, some state-funded universities have pressured graduates into falsifying employment records, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Such practices have raised doubts about the accuracy of the unemployment data and further obscured the actual state of youth unemployment in China. In response, the Ministry of Education has launched a comprehensive investigation into the accuracy of employment data and vowed to penalize those who falsify records.

As China grapples with the consequences of youth unemployment, it is crucial to acknowledge the underlying complexities, including cultural influences, societal expectations, and the need for meaningful reforms. Only through a holistic approach can China hope to address this pressing issue and provide its youth with a brighter future.