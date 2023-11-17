New Article: China’s President Xi Sends Condolences to Former Premier Li Keqiang

China’s President Xi Jinping expressed his deep condolences to the family of former premier Li Keqiang during a final tribute ceremony. The ceremony was attended by top leaders, including Premier Li Qiang and the entire Politburo Standing Committee. Former president Hu Jintao, who had a long working relationship with Li Keqiang, sent flowers to honor him.

Li Keqiang passed away on October 27, 2023, after suffering a heart attack. His unexpected death caught the party leadership off guard, leading to a delayed announcement of his official obituary. The news of his passing shocked the nation, with millions of people taking to social media to remember him.

Li Keqiang served as premier for two terms from 2013 to 2023 and was highly regarded by the party. Chinese flags were flown at half-mast in government buildings, Chinese embassies worldwide, as well as in Hong Kong and Macau, as a mark of respect.

Li Keqiang’s funeral arrangements included a state-led service and crowds of people bidding farewell along the main roads of the cemetery. Over the past week, thousands of people gathered in cities connected to Li’s life to pay tribute and lay flowers.

Li Keqiang was known as “the people’s premier” for his soft-spoken nature and his firm support for China’s economic reform. As an advocate for the private sector, he believed in the importance of the market’s role in resource allocation. His economic principles were dubbed “Likonomics” by economists and investors.

The party’s tribute to Li Keqiang highlighted his contributions in responding to external pressures, reforming China’s scientific and technological system, and safeguarding President Xi Jinping’s position and leadership.

On the international front, several foreign governments, including Japan, paid tribute to Li Keqiang. The Japanese embassy in China lowered its flag to half-mast in honor of the former premier.

The passing of Li Keqiang marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms and dedication to the party and the state. His contributions will be remembered by the Chinese people, as well as by world leaders who valued his leadership and vision.

