China’s CNOOC Prepares for Typhoon Saola: A Look at Climate Change Impact on Oil and Gas Sector

China’s state-owned offshore giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has taken precautionary measures by evacuating more than 10,000 workers from offshore production platforms and vessels in anticipation of Typhoon Saola. The significant operation involved the evacuation of over 7,700 crew members from the Pearl River Mouth basin in the South China Sea, as well as over 2,800 individuals from drilling rigs and construction vessels operated by COSL, CNOOC’s drilling contractor.

The recent occurrence of Super Typhoon Saola, along with the looming threat of Super Typhoon Haikui, highlights the intensifying impact of climate change on the oil and gas sector. These extreme weather events have forced evacuations and disrupted operations in countries around the world. In the United States, for example, the Corpus Christi LNG export plant experienced a 30% decline in natural gas volume due to Tropical Storm Harold. Similarly, wildfires in Canada’s Alberta province led to the shutdown of significant oil and gas production, affecting multiple companies.

The increasing frequency and severity of these climate-related events make it costlier for oil and gas companies to operate. Approximately 40% of the world’s commercially recoverable oil and gas reserves, representing over 600 billion barrels equivalent, are at high or extreme risk from climate-related threats. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Nigeria are particularly vulnerable.

As countries strive to reduce their dependency on foreign oil, exploration and production activities in challenging environments, such as deepwater regions like the South China Sea, are becoming more common. However, these operations are also subject to greater risk due to the changing climate. While CNOOC and other oil and gas companies are taking necessary precautions, the long-term sustainability of such operations may be in question.

The shift towards renewable energy sources and the adoption of sustainable practices in the oil and gas industry are crucial for mitigating the impact of climate change and ensuring a more resilient future. It is essential for governments, companies, and the public to recognize the interconnectedness between climate change, extreme weather events, and the energy sector for effective policy-making and decision-making.