In a significant announcement at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China’s Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, pledged to forge closer military relations with the United States. The forum, which is China’s premier annual military diplomacy event, commenced without the presence of the country’s defense minister, unlike previous years.

In his keynote address, Zhang emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation and coordination with Russia, highlighting the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. He expressed a desire to foster military ties with the United States on these foundations.

While not explicitly mentioning any countries, Zhang obliquely criticized certain nations for “creating turbulence” and attempting to undermine the Communist Party’s authority. He referred to the tactic known as “colour revolutions,” which the Chinese government defines as plots to topple Communist Party rule.

In addition, Zhang accused these unidentified countries of perpetuating a zero-sum game mentality and engaging in clique politics. He cautioned against deliberately provoking other nations on sensitive issues such as Taiwan, stressing that Taiwan is an absolute core interest of China.

It is notable that direct military-to-military communications between China and the United States have been absent since the appointment of the former Chinese defense minister, who was sanctioned by Washington in March. The recent dismissal of the defense minister, Li, without explanation, has left the post vacant.

The United States delegation present at the forum is led by Cynthia Xanthi Carras, China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense. However, many Western countries have chosen not to participate significantly or have only sent low-level delegations. Instead, they prefer to discuss international security matters at the Shangri-La Dialogue held annually in Singapore.

In summary, China’s Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia affirmed the intention to strengthen military ties with the United States, signaling a desire for closer strategic cooperation. While acknowledging the challenges posed by certain unnamed countries, he emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. It remains to be seen how this commitment will shape the future dynamics of China-US military relations.

