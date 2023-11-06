The Philippines, Malaysia, and India Object to China’s New National Map

China’s release of a new national map has sparked objections from neighboring countries including the Philippines, Malaysia, and India. The map, which China regularly updates, has been criticized for its inclusion of contested areas. The Philippines rejected the map due to its depiction of a dashed line around disputed parts of the South China Sea, which goes against an international tribunal ruling in 2016 that favored Manila. The Philippines Foreign Affairs department stated that the map is an attempt by China to legitimize its claims without any basis in international law.

Similarly, India lodged a strong protest against China’s new map for including the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the disputed Aksai-Chin plateau as part of Chinese territory. India’s foreign secretary rejected these claims as baseless. Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also dismissed China’s unilateral claims, reiterating its rejection of any foreign party’s claims to sovereignty over Malaysia’s maritime features.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin dismissed these objections, stating that the map revisions are a routine exercise of sovereignty in accordance with the law. However, tensions between China and India have intensified in recent years, with border disputes being a major point of contention. The two countries engaged in talks to resolve their issues, and a meeting between their leaders at the upcoming G20 summit is a possibility.

The objections raised by these countries highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region. As China asserts itself as a global superpower, its aggressive foreign policy and territorial claims have strained relations with neighboring countries. The border disputes between India and China have a long history, with past conflicts and unresolved territories contributing to the current tensions.

While efforts are being made to deescalate tensions, analysts remain skeptical about the prospects of long-term resolution. Both countries have their own ambitions and aspirations to be leaders in the global south, which complicates the path towards a peaceful resolution. The situation underscores the need for continued diplomatic efforts and dialogue to address the territorial disputes and maintain stability in the region.

With tensions escalating and pressure mounting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, politicians from India’s main opposition party have criticized his handling of the border issue. They accuse the Modi government of downplaying the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The situation remains complex, and both political will and effective diplomacy will be crucial in finding a lasting solution to these long-standing disputes.