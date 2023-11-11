China’s Controversial New Map Sparks Outrage Among Neighboring Countries

China’s release of a new map has sparked outrage and condemnation from its neighboring countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Unveiled with a “10-dash line” instead of the usual “nine-dash line,” the map raised concerns over China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry strongly criticized China’s attempt to legitimize its sovereignty over Philippine features and maritime zones, stating that it has no basis under international law. Malaysia and Vietnam echoed similar sentiments, rejecting China’s claims and emphasizing the need for China to respect international law and the 2016 ruling by the international tribunal in The Hague, which rejected Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea.

China’s insistence on its sovereignty claims, despite not participating in the tribunal’s proceedings, has further strained diplomatic relations with its neighbors. The inclusion of Taiwan as part of China’s territory in the map has also drawn criticism from the Taiwanese government, reiterating that Taiwan is a separate and self-governing entity.

In response to the backlash, the Chinese Foreign Ministry defended its position, stating that its stance on the South China Sea is “consistent and clear.” They argued that the publication of standard maps is a routine practice and urged concerned parties to view it objectively.

The timing of the map’s release is seen as significant, as it follows recent clashes between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea. It has fueled debates over China’s intentions and raised concerns about its potential expansionist agenda, particularly with regard to Taiwan.

The disputes over the South China Sea extend beyond maps, with China’s actions ranging from building on disputed islands to intimidating fishermen and harassing planes and ships from the U.S. and other countries. These actions are based on China’s claim of protecting its sovereignty in the region.

Experts say that controversies over maps are not uncommon in Asia, where governments are quick to challenge anything that could be seen as legitimizing China’s territorial claims. This latest incident adds to the ongoing tensions in the region and complicates efforts to resolve the border disputes.

Overall, China’s new map has heightened tensions among neighboring countries and renewed concerns about China’s territorial ambitions. As Southeast Asian nations prepare to meet for a summit, the issue will undoubtedly be on the agenda as discussions continue about a code of conduct for the South China Sea.

