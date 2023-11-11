New Map Sparks Controversy as China Claims Neighboring Territory

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources recently released a new map of the country’s national borders, causing uproar among governments in Asia. The map, which includes disputed territories, drew criticism from neighboring countries such as India and Malaysia.

One of the most contentious aspects of the map is its inclusion of Taiwan as part of China’s territory. This is not surprising, as China has long claimed sovereignty over the island. However, it has raised concerns among Taiwan’s government and its allies, including the United States.

Another disputed area is the South China Sea, where Beijing’s “dashed line” on the map encroaches upon the maritime zones of multiple countries. Malaysia, one of the littoral states in the region, strongly opposed China’s claim to its waters and exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Philippines, which has faced blockades from Chinese coast guard vessels, also expressed its opposition to the map. The country’s foreign affairs department stated that it infringes upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India, too, protested against the map, specifically highlighting China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh, a region at the eastern end of their disputed border. India’s External Affairs Ministry rejected China’s claims, calling them baseless and complicating the resolution of the boundary question.

Russia, another neighbor with historical boundary disagreements, has yet to comment on the map. However, the inclusion of a small part of Russian territory on China’s map may have implications for their previously settled border.

While China’s territorial claims are not new, the release of this map demonstrates a more aggressive approach under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China’s growing hard power and the heightened presence of its coast guard have raised concerns among its neighbors.

The publication of this map is viewed by Chinese officials as an important expression of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, it has sparked outrage and concerns among several countries in the region, who call for peaceful resolutions based on international laws.

FAQ

Q: What is the significance of China’s new map?

China’s new map of national borders has sparked controversy as it includes disputed territories, such as Taiwan and parts of the South China Sea, which are claimed by multiple countries in the region.

Q: Why are neighboring countries protesting against the map?

Neighbors, including India, Malaysia, and the Philippines, are protesting against the map because it encroaches upon their territories and undermines their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Q: How has China’s approach to territorial claims changed under Xi Jinping?

Under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China has become more assertive in its territorial claims, employing its growing hard power and ramping up the presence of its coast guard. This has heightened tensions with its neighbors.

Q: How are Taiwan and the United States responding to the map?

Taiwan and its allies, including the United States, have expressed concerns about China’s claims, particularly regarding Taiwan’s inclusion in the map. Taiwan has increased its defense spending in response to China’s military buildup in the region.

Q: What are the implications for the previously settled border between China and Russia?

The inclusion of a small part of Russian territory on China’s map may have implications for their previously settled border. However, Russia has yet to comment on the matter.