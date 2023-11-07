China Removes Immunity for Foreign States Involved in Territorial Infringements or Commercial Activities

In an effort to strengthen its legal framework and align with international practices, China has passed a new law that eliminates immunity for foreign states or authorized entities involved in certain territorial violations or commercial activities. This law, which will come into effect on January 1, 2024, aims to improve China’s foreign state immunity system and clarify the jurisdiction of Chinese courts over civil cases involving foreign states and their property.

The definition of commercial activity in the draft law includes any transaction, investment, or commercial act that is not an exercise of sovereign authority. Additionally, the scope of activities was expanded during deliberations to include loans. This change is significant because it brings China more in line with the approach of most other states, where immunity does not typically apply to torts or violations of the law committed in the host state.

While the law does not explicitly mention Hong Kong, legal experts expect it to apply to the region based on the precedent set by the 2011 Congo judgment, in which Hong Kong followed China’s approach on state immunity issues. This change in law will have implications for enforcing arbitration awards in Hong Kong, strengthening its reputation as a hub for dispute resolution.

The principle of state immunity from foreign domestic courts has been widely accepted in international law. However, after World War II, many countries, including the United States and Britain, enacted laws to allow exceptions for businesses engaged in international transactions. China and Russia were among the few countries that maintained the concept of absolute immunity. This shift in China’s approach is a significant step towards aligning its legal practices with those of Western countries.

The new law also provides embassies the ability to collect evidence in foreign countries if it is necessary for a plaintiff before a Chinese court to seek evidence abroad. This amendment, which will also take effect on January 1, is aimed at safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Overall, the passing of the Foreign State Immunity Law signifies China’s commitment to modernizing its legal system and adapting to the changing global landscape of international transactions and disputes. By removing immunity for foreign states involved in territorial infringements or commercial activities, China seeks to ensure fairness and equal protection under the law for all parties involved.