China and Russia Collaborate to Address Israel-Gaza Crisis

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza crisis, China’s special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, emphasized the need to guarantee Palestinian rights and called for closer coordination with Russia during a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Qatar. As China’s envoy embarked on a regional tour, his first stop in Qatar reaffirmed Beijing’s alignment with Moscow in their joint efforts to de-escalate the situation in Gaza.

Zhai Jun emphasized that the lack of guarantees for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people is the fundamental reason behind the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict. While condemning any acts that harm civilians, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also stated that Israel’s actions have exceeded the scope of self-defense.

This crisis has further highlighted the divergence between China, Russia, and the United States. President Joe Biden expressed support for additional funding for Israel to combat Hamas, while China and Russia have emphasized the importance of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of 1967.

The United Nations Security Council attempted to pass resolutions for a humanitarian ceasefire, but both the U.S. and Russian-drafted resolutions failed to gain sufficient support. China expressed deep disappointment at the U.S. blocking the Security Council resolution, while highlighting the biased attitude of the U.S. as one of the root causes of the long-standing Palestine issue.

During his visit to Qatar, Zhai Jun reiterated China’s commitment to maintaining communication and coordination with Russia to calm the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Qatar has emerged as a crucial intermediary in recent days due to its direct channels of communication with Hamas. The United States has also turned to Qatar for assistance in securing the release of hostages held in Gaza.

As the conflict continues, the collaboration between China and Russia takes on a significant role in seeking a resolution. With their shared position on the Palestinian issue, both countries aim to contribute to the peace and stability of the region.