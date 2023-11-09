China Faces Economic Impact as Natural Disasters Increase in July

China experienced a surge in direct economic losses from natural disasters in July, reaching 41.18 billion yuan ($5.74 billion). This surpasses the combined losses from January to June, primarily due to severe weather conditions and the occurrence of two powerful typhoons within one month.

The impact of floods, which are common in China during the summer, has been particularly pronounced this year. In July alone, over 7 million people were affected nationwide, causing significant damages. Beijing, after experiencing its hottest June on record, was struck by the worst rains in 140 years, further exacerbating the situation.

Unfortunately, the economic consequences are expected to continue in August. The month is known for its peak rainfall and soaring summer temperatures, which contribute to the occurrence of floods and heatwaves. China’s national forecaster has issued warnings that northeastern provinces may face up to 50% more rainfall than usual during August.

Typhoon Talim, which hit southern China in the middle of July, resulted in losses amounting to 2.61 billion yuan. The damage caused by the more destructive Doksuri, whose remnants are still being felt in northeastern China, reached a staggering 14.74 billion yuan by the end of July, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Overall, the losses from natural disasters in July, combined with the damage inflicted by floods in southwest and northwest China, have far exceeded the losses incurred in the first half of 2023. This unexpected setback drags on the quarterly growth of the world’s second-largest economy, which is already in need of stimulus.

Efforts to mitigate the impact are underway, including the evacuation of over 1.2 million people in the northern province of Hebei. Local authorities in Tianjin have also evacuated approximately 66,000 citizens in preparation for potential flooding from upstream rivers.

To support post-disaster recovery, China’s top economic planner has allocated an additional 100 million yuan for Tianjin and Hebei, on top of the 100 million yuan announced earlier for Beijing and Hebei. The finance and water resources ministries have also offered a combined sum of 450 million yuan to aid in the overall recovery effort.

The economic losses from recent natural disasters highlight the urgent need for greater disaster preparedness and resilience in China. As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events continue to rise, it is crucial for the country to invest in measures that can mitigate the socio-economic impact and protect the well-being of its citizens.