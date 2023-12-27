New Heights: China’s Aggressive Tactics Challenge US Commitment to Philippines

China’s recent acts of aggression in the South China Sea have intensified the already strained relations between Beijing and Manila, putting the United States’ commitment to its Philippine ally to the test. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) bullying tactics, including deluging Philippine vessels with water cannon and ramming them, pose a significant threat to regional stability.

The recent incidents involving Chinese Coast Guard ships targeting Philippine vessels are indicative of China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. These acts, coupled with other provocative maneuvers such as threatening maritime exploration and harassing Filipino fishermen, highlight China’s disregard for international norms and the rule of law.

The Philippines’ decision to enhance military cooperation with the United States, granting expanded access to air and naval facilities, has likely further fueled Chinese aggression. China’s targeting of the Philippines sends a clear message to the Biden administration, testing its resolve in upholding the sovereignty and security of its allies in the region.

China’s strategy appears to be aimed at challenging the United States’ commitment to defending Philippine interests and its broader role in the Indo-Pacific region. A perceived lack of response from the United States could embolden China and undermine the credibility of the Indo-Pacific Alliance of democracies, which seeks to contain China’s growing influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s actions suggest he is gauging the United States’ willingness to defend both Philippine and Taiwanese interests. A failure to mount a robust defense of Philippine sovereignty may increase the likelihood of a Chinese decision to invade or blockade Taiwan, further escalating tensions in the region.

To demonstrate its commitment to its ally, the United States should consider deploying armed escorts to accompany Philippine vessels during resupply missions in contested waters. This proactive measure would send a strong signal to China that any infringement on Philippine sovereignty will not be tolerated.

While China may downplay President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s efforts to challenge its excessive claims in the South China Sea, the Philippine president has been actively seeking alliances with other countries to strengthen their collective defense capabilities. His recent visit to Japan resulted in an expanded defense treaty, while efforts to increase defense ties with France are also underway.

China’s determination to assert its claims in the South China Sea is unlikely to diminish, despite international rulings in favor of the Philippines. The 2016 decision by the UN’s Permanent Court of Arbitration recognized that the disputed waters are within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), yet China continues to ignore this ruling.

As tensions escalate, the possibility of casualties cannot be overlooked. While Philippine military leaders have categorically stated that they will not allow Chinese forces to board their vessels, the risk of escalation remains high.

In pursuit of a diplomatic solution, Manila could host a regional forum with other claimant states, such as Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan. By consolidating their diplomatic efforts, these countries may be able to sway China into temporarily toning down its aggressive behavior.

During the recent San Francisco Summit between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, Xi made it clear that Beijing’s preference is to reunify Taiwan with mainland China peacefully. However, the timing of such a move is yet to be determined, further heightening tensions in the region.

China’s aggression in the South China Sea is a pressing challenge that demands a united and resolute response from the United States and its allies. It is crucial that the Biden administration reaffirms its commitment to defending Philippine sovereignty and security, while working towards a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and promotes regional stability.

FAQs

1. What are China’s actions in the South China Sea?

China has been increasingly assertive in the South China Sea, engaging in aggressive tactics such as using water cannon against Philippine vessels, ramming boats, threatening maritime exploration, and harassing local fishermen. These actions challenge regional stability and pose a threat to the sovereignty of other countries in the region.

2. How is the United States responding to China’s aggression?

The United States is being tested in its commitment to its Philippine ally. It should consider deploying armed escorts to accompany Philippine vessels during resupply missions in contested waters to demonstrate its unwavering support for the Philippines. The United States also needs to engage with its allies to form a united front against China’s aggressive actions.

3. What is the role of international rulings in the South China Sea dispute?

The United Nations’ Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2016 that the disputed waters in the South China Sea are within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). However, China has disregarded this ruling and continues to assert its excessive claims. The international community should uphold the rule of law and support the rights of countries in the region to their EEZs.