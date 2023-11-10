The Irreparable Damage: Great Wall Ravaged by Construction Workers

Construction workers in China’s Shanxi Province have caused severe damage to a section of the Great Wall, one of the world’s most iconic historical structures. The workers, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were attempting to create a shortcut for their construction work and used an excavator to dig through the wall. This act has resulted in irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Great Wall and has compromised the safety of the cultural relics.

Located in Youyu County, the affected part of the Great Wall is known as the 32nd Great Wall, a section of the Ming Great Wall that is protected as a provincial-level historical and cultural site. Authorities were alerted to the damage when reports came in concerning a significant gap in the wall.

While the well-known areas of the Great Wall feature beautifully constructed structures with ancient watchtowers, other sections of the wall are crumbling or have vanished entirely. According to a 2016 report, more than 30% of the Ming Great Wall has disappeared, leaving only 8% that is considered well-preserved.

The widespread destruction of the Great Wall can be attributed to various factors. In some cases, local farmers have stolen bricks or stones from the wall to use in construction projects. Additionally, the remote and neglected sections of the wall have fallen victim to natural deterioration and lack of preservation efforts.

The incident involving the construction workers reflects a blasé attitude towards the preservation of this world-famous historical site. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage site, spans vast sections of northern China, with parts of it located in remote areas or near villages and towns. The oldest portions, dating back thousands of years, have been reduced to mere mounds, barely recognizable as the Great Wall.

While previous acts of destruction may have desensitized the public in China to some extent, the severity of this incident has garnered widespread upset. The Great Wall holds immense historical and cultural significance, not only for China but for all of humanity. The government has made efforts to preserve and protect the wall, making the actions of these construction workers all the more egregious and worthy of consequences.