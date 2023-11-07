Japan Protests China’s Ban on Seafood Imports Following Fukushima Water Release

Japan has strongly criticized China’s decision to ban Japanese seafood imports in response to the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The Japanese foreign ministry stated that it considers China’s actions to be “totally unacceptable.” Japan plans to present its arguments to relevant committees within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has called on China to immediately revoke the ban.

Although some Japanese officials have hinted at the possibility of filing a formal complaint with the WTO, the United States has already expressed its support for Japan in this matter. Japan intends to address concerns about the safety of the released water at upcoming diplomatic gatherings, including the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and the G20 Summit in India this month.

While there has been speculation about a potential leaders’ meeting between Japan and China, Tokyo’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, clarified that nothing has been decided thus far. The ASEAN and G20 summits will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s Premier Li Qiang, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be present at either event.

Japan has also requested discussions with China regarding the import ban based on the provisions outlined in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact. Marine products constitute less than 1% of Japan’s global trade, with the automotive industry dominating its exports. Nevertheless, in 2022, Japan exported approximately $600 million worth of aquatic products to China, making it the largest market for Japanese seafood exports, followed by Hong Kong.

The impact of China’s ban is already noticeable, as July data revealed a 23% year-on-year decline in aquatic product exports bound for China. These exports suffered from heightened inspections since Japan announced its plan to release the treated Fukushima water.

To address the economic consequences of losing the Chinese seafood demand, Japan has committed over 100 billion yen ($682 million) to support its domestic fisheries industry. This investment aims to provide much-needed relief and stability to affected businesses and communities.

Japan remains firm in its stance against China’s import ban and will continue its efforts to engage in constructive dialogue through international channels to resolve the issue.