New Article: Chinese Statesman Li Keqiang Passes Away at 68

The world mourns the loss of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, who tragically passed away from a heart attack in Shanghai at the age of 68. This unexpected event was reported by state broadcaster CCTV, which confirmed that Li died shortly after midnight on Friday, despite extensive efforts to save his life.

Li, who served as premier under President Xi Jinping for a decade, played a pivotal role in the day-to-day governance of China as well as the country’s economy. However, as Xi consolidated power, Li found himself increasingly marginalized. Born in Anhui, one of China’s poorest provinces, Li rose through the ranks of the Chinese Communist Party, gaining recognition as a cautious yet efficient political figure. His remarkable career saw him become the youngest official to govern a Chinese province when he assumed the role of party secretary of Henan at age 47.

Li was known for his technocratic approach to reshaping China’s economy, with a particular focus on the emerging middle class and their growing consumption patterns. Initially seen as a potential successor to Xi, he rose to prominence within the Communist Youth League, Hu Jintao’s power base before Xi’s ascent. Li’s connections to pro-democracy activists during his university years fueled hopes that he might instigate political reforms from within the system. Additionally, his studies in economics at Peking University, during a time of greater openness and liberal thinking, suggested he could be an advocate for pro-market economic policies.

However, Li’s influence diminished rapidly after assuming the position of China’s No. 2 official. Unlike previous leaders who shared power, Xi tightened his grip and relied on close allies to manage economic affairs. Nonetheless, Li personified the dissent against the government’s increasingly centralized control over the economy, as he expressed concerns about growing inequality and the need to strike a balance between fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and sustaining economic development.

One of Li’s significant contributions was the promotion of a revival of the “hawker economy,” which involved the reintroduction of small streetside stalls that had been largely banned. This initiative aimed to provide economic opportunities during the pandemic. His economic policies were famously referred to as “Likonomics.” Notably, as Communist Party boss of Liaoning province, Li implemented his own measures, focusing on railway cargo volume, electricity consumption, and bank loans, rather than relying solely on official government data.

Li’s passing leaves a void in the Chinese political landscape and raises questions about the future direction of the nation’s governance and economic policies. As China mourns the loss of a respected statesman, the legacy of Li Keqiang will forever be remembered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)