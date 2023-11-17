China’s Foreign Minister Foresees Challenges Ahead for Xi-Biden Meeting in San Francisco

By Associated Press

10/29/2023 07:36 AM EDT

BEIJING — As preparations for the much-anticipated meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden continue, China’s foreign minister acknowledges that the road ahead may be anything but smooth. In a statement released by the foreign ministry, Wang Yi emphasized the need for both countries to overcome obstacles and work together to achieve positive outcomes.

During his three-day visit to Washington, Wang met with Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The discussions revolved around the upcoming bilateral meeting that is expected to take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco next month.

Amidst the high tensions between China and the United States, including trade disputes and territorial conflicts, Wang highlighted the importance of dialogue and maintaining bilateral relations. While acknowledging that there are numerous unresolved issues between the two countries, Wang emphasized the benefits and necessity of continued engagement.

The Xi-Biden meeting holds strategic significance for both nations, particularly in light of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. According to Wang’s statement, he referred to their previous meeting at the G20 summit last year, urging a “return to Bali” to continue discussions on a wide range of important issues such as Taiwan, trade tensions, climate change, and global security.

While the road to the meeting may be challenging, Wang stressed the need to eliminate interference, enhance consensus, and accumulate results. The discussions between Wang and Biden also covered military exchanges, as well as exchange and cooperation in various sectors including finance, technology, and culture. The crises in the Middle East and Ukraine were also on the agenda.

Overall, both China and the United States recognize the importance of working towards stabilizing their relationship and finding common ground amidst the complex geopolitical landscape. The upcoming meeting in San Francisco presents an opportunity for both leaders to tackle pressing issues and lay the groundwork for future cooperation.

