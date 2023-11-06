China’s Shrinking Population: A Complex Challenge

New data from the China Population and Development Research Centre reveals that China’s fertility rate hit a record low of 1.09 in 2022, making it the lowest among countries with a population over 100 million. This decline raises concerns about the country’s shrinking and aging population, with demographers highlighting the need for policy interventions to address the issue.

While previous efforts to boost birthrates have been unsuccessful, the underlying factors driving this decline are complex and interconnected. The rising cost of raising a child, high youth unemployment rates, and the perceived conflict between having a career and starting a family are some of the key reasons contributing to China’s low birthrate.

Financial and administrative incentives, such as tax breaks and extended marriage leave, have had limited impact in reversing this trend. Experts argue that these measures are insufficient when the wider economic outlook is gloomy and gender discrimination persists in the workplace, discouraging women from pursuing motherhood.

Moreover, societal attitudes towards marriage and family have also shifted. A recent survey conducted by Zhejiang Sci-Tech University found that 30% of surveyed students held a negative attitude towards marriage, viewing it as non-essential and not the sole path to parenthood. This shift in mindset further complicates efforts to encourage higher birthrates.

Social media platforms like Weibo have seemingly imposed restrictions on discussions related to this topic, reflecting the sensitivity and complexities surrounding the issue. Influencers and users alike point to a lack of hope as a key factor in the declining birthrate, with economic challenges and limited opportunities hindering individuals’ desire to start a family.

Addressing China’s shrinking population requires a multi-faceted approach that goes beyond simple policy changes. It necessitates addressing economic inequalities, improving work-life balance, and reducing social barriers that discourage individuals from starting families. Unless these underlying issues are addressed, China’s population decline is predicted to continue, posing long-term challenges for the nation’s development and sustainability.