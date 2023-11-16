China’s former Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, was recently removed from his position in what appears to be a controversial decision. According to sources familiar with a briefing, Qin had an extramarital affair during his time as China’s ambassador to the United States. This revelation has prompted an investigation into whether the affair or Qin’s conduct compromised China’s national security.

The internal Communist Party investigation reportedly found that Qin engaged in the affair throughout his tenure as China’s ambassador to the United States. The consequences of the affair resulted in the birth of a child in the United States, according to two sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Although Qin is reportedly cooperating with the investigation, his dismissal raises questions about the potential ramifications of his actions on China’s national security. The Chinese government takes the protection of national security very seriously, and any actions that may compromise it are thoroughly examined.

The appointment and removal of the Chinese foreign minister is a matter of great significance, both domestically and internationally. In response to the Wall Street Journal article, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated in a press briefing that the Chinese side had previously released information on the appointment and removal of the foreign minister. However, Mao did not address the specific allegations mentioned in the article.

Qin was replaced by veteran diplomat Wang Yi in July, after an unexpected one-month absence from his duties. Wang Yi, with his vast experience and diplomatic skills, is expected to lead China’s foreign relations with expertise and tact.

As the details of this investigation continue to unfold, it is crucial to consider the implications of such incidents on China’s standing in the international community. Any compromise of national security can have far-reaching consequences, affecting diplomatic relations, trade agreements, and global perceptions of China.

