In a surprising turn of events, China’s former foreign minister, Qin Gang, has vanished from public and online platforms, leaving many speculating about the reasons behind his abrupt removal. While the country’s top legislature recently convened a special meeting to remove Qin from his position, his name and photos have been erased from his former ministry’s website. Although some of this information reappeared later, Qin is conspicuously absent from the list of “former ministers” on the website, and attempts to search for his name lead to the message “Sorry, Qin Gang is not found.” Qin has not been seen in public for over a month, fueling further conjecture.

Initially, the foreign ministry attributed Qin’s absence to health reasons, but this explanation was later removed from official transcripts. The lack of a clear explanation and the unusual manner in which he was dismissed have only intensified the speculation surrounding Qin’s fate and the possible implications for President Xi Jinping, who supported his rapid rise. Chinese authorities named veteran diplomat Wang Yi as Qin’s replacement, but have provided limited information about the reasons behind the change.

In response to inquiries about transparency regarding Qin’s removal, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that Beijing will release information in due course and strongly opposes any “malicious hype.” Nevertheless, questions surrounding Qin’s departure remain unanswered, as the ministry has evaded more than 25 inquiries about Qin during recent press briefings.

Experts and analysts are divided on the possible reasons for Qin’s removal. Some suggest that health issues are an unlikely explanation, as the state could have assigned a temporary replacement if this were the case. Previous incidents in which Chinese officials disappeared and were subsequently erased from memory add to the intrigue. However, it is worth noting that Qin’s case differs in certain aspects. The National People’s Congress Standing Committee, which convened to discuss his removal, did not strip Qin of his other title of State Councillor, indicating that the situation may not be as clear-cut as it seems.

Amidst these developments, it is crucial to consider the broader political context. President Xi’s anti-corruption measures and the enforcement of party discipline have been central to his rule. Qin’s ascent within the ranks was seen as a testament to his closeness to the president, highlighting the significance of his removal. The unconventional process for selecting leaders in Xi’s third term, where he directly influenced the decision-making, further underscores the potential impact of Qin’s disappearance on the president’s leadership.

Overall, the mystery surrounding Qin Gang’s vanishing act continues to baffle observers and analysts. As speculation persists, only time will reveal the truth behind his removal and shed light on its implications for China’s political landscape.

